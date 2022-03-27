GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,458 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the period. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 2.3% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $16,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,412.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,322,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,100 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after acquiring an additional 18,421 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 32.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 31,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.28. 9,613,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,296,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

