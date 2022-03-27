Giga Metals (CVE:GIGA) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Giga Metals Co. (CVE:GIGA – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. 120,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.16 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.
Giga Metals Company Profile (CVE:GIGA)
Recommended Stories
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Giga Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Giga Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.