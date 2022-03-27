Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Short Interest Up 500.0% in March

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

OTCMKTS GENSF traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. Genus has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.46.

Get Genus alerts:

About Genus (Get Rating)

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.