Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 980.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

GNFTF remained flat at $$5.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.26. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

About Genfit

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

