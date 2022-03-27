Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN) & National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC) Head-To-Head Contrast

National Healthcare (NYSE:NHC – Get Rating) and Genesis Healthcare (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for National Healthcare and Genesis Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Genesis Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares National Healthcare and Genesis Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Healthcare 12.90% 6.76% 4.24% Genesis Healthcare 2.60% -10.21% 3.30%

Volatility and Risk

National Healthcare has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genesis Healthcare has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.2% of National Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of National Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.6% of Genesis Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Healthcare and Genesis Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Healthcare $1.07 billion 1.04 $138.59 million $8.98 8.07 Genesis Healthcare $3.91 billion 0.01 -$58.96 million N/A N/A

National Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genesis Healthcare.

Summary

National Healthcare beats Genesis Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Healthcare (Get Rating)

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services. The company also offers management services, accounting and financial services and insurance services to third party owners of health care facilities. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services and Homecare Services. The Inpatient Services segment includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted and independent living facilities. The Homecare Services segment includes revenues from rental income, management and accounting services fees, insurance services, and costs of the corporate office. The company was founded by Carl E. Adams in 1971 and is headquartered in Murfreesboro, TN.

About Genesis Healthcare (Get Rating)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages the operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities. The Rehabilitation Therapy Services segment offers speech-language pathology (SLP), physical therapy (PT), occupational therapy (OT), and respiratory therapy services. The Other Services segment consists of physician, staffing, and other healthcare related services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Kennett Square, PA.

