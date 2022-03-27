Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.37. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $38.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Generation Bio by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $3,812,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,347,000 after buying an additional 274,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 40,459.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 253,681 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generation Bio (GBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.