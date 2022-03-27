Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

GEM stock opened at GBX 17.75 ($0.23) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.60. The company has a market capitalization of £207.45 million and a P/E ratio of -17.75. Gemfields Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 18.50 ($0.24).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) price objective on shares of Gemfields Group in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through seven segments: Zambia, Mozambique, Platinum Group Metals (PGMs), Steel Making Materials, Corporate, Faberge, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, as well as online; and traded auction activity.

