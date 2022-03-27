Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the February 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GBERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $650.00.

Shares of GBERY stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.48. 5,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,612. Geberit has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.41.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

