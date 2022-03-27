GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 850

GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,020 ($13.43) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GBGPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. restated a buy rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GB Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded GB Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

GBGPF opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. GB Group has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.91.

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

