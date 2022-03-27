Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $5.45 on Top Exchanges

Gas (GAS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. One Gas coin can now be bought for $5.45 or 0.00011682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $55.22 million and approximately $70.24 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,281.64 or 0.07031337 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,680.87 or 1.00019698 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00046146 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

