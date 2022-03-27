Garlicoin Market Capitalization Tops $3.54 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $1,815.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Garlicoin Profile

GRLC is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,093,325 coins. Garlicoin’s official website is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Garlicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

