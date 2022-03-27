GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at B. Riley

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $26.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for GAN’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GAN. Northland Securities lowered shares of GAN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GAN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13. GAN has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.10). GAN had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. GAN’s revenue was up 242.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GAN will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in GAN during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of GAN by 286.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

GAN Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.