Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,150 at Barclays

Gamma Communications (OTCMKTS:GAMCF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,250 ($29.62) to GBX 2,150 ($28.30) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GAMCF opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of $21.28 and a 1-year high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

