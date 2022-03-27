Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gambling.com Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 29.42%.

GAMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gambling.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of GAMB stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 32,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,298. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the third quarter worth $3,106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,789,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,391,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

