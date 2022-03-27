GAM Holding AG Has $19.99 Million Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,707 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,158 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 385.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.28. 1,268,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,579,830. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.40.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

