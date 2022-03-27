Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,951,000 after acquiring an additional 530,259 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Futu by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,630 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,767,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $37.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.04 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $181.44.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Futu will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

