FundX Investment Group LLC Takes $44.65 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,648,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 10.9% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance now owns 100,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 332.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $133.98. 1,478,816 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.11.

