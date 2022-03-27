FundX Investment Group LLC Makes New $5.20 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 97,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,573,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,325,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,353,000 after buying an additional 529,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,204,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,048,000 after buying an additional 329,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 610.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 341,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after buying an additional 293,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 392,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,516. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $53.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day moving average is $50.87.

