FundX Investment Group LLC Invests $1.34 Million in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,869,000 after buying an additional 1,666,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,412 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 378,574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 469,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, JB Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,448,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,194,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,289. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

