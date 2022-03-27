FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FreightCar America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

RAIL stock opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. FreightCar America has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The firm has a market cap of $101.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.22.

FreightCar America ( NASDAQ:RAIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 3,048.14% and a negative net margin of 19.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FreightCar America will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 293.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America (Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc engages in the manufacture of railcars and railcar components. It operates through the Manufacturing and Corporate and Other segments. The Manufacturing segment includes new railcar manufacturing, used railcar sales, railcar leasing and major railcar rebuilds. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the sales of parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.