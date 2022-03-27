Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a drop of 56.3% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Freedom Acquisition I by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 16,116 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

NYSE FACT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73. Freedom Acquisition I has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.