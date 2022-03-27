Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Shares Acquired by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAX opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

