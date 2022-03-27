Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Covey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Shares of FC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $660.52 million, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $26.80 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.83.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $61.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FC. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $2,674,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth $218,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey (Get Rating)

Franklin Covey Co is a global public company, which focuses on organizational performance improvement. It operates through the following segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees, and Corporate & Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada, international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, and Austria, governmental sales channels, coaching operations, and books and audio sales channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.