Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Forward Pharma A/S stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $20.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Forward Pharma A/S by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $597,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forward Pharma A/S in the third quarter valued at $105,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Pharma A/S does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a biopharmaceutical company that focused on developing proprietary formulation of dimethyl fumarate for the treatment of inflammatory and neurological indications. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

