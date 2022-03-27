Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 109.7% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 176,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Fortune Minerals stock remained flat at $$0.11 during trading on Friday. 337,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,674. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.17.

Get Fortune Minerals alerts:

About Fortune Minerals (Get Rating)

Fortune Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on advancing the vertically integrated NICO cobalt-gold-bismuth-copper project, comprised of a proposed mine and mill in the Northwest Territories. It also owns the Sue-Dianne copper-silver-gold deposit and other exploration projects in the Northwest Territories and maintains the right to repurchase the Arctos anthracite coal deposits in northwest British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.