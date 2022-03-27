Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.83

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.83 and traded as low as $103.96. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 1,216 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92.
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7908 dividend. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.
