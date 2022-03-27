Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.83

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.83 and traded as low as $103.96. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 1,216 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92.

Get Formula Systems (1985) alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.7908 dividend. This is an increase from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORTY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Formula Systems (1985) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula Systems (1985) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.