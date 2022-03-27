Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Down 8%

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares were down 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.70 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 22,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,493,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fluence Energy from $47.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fluence Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Fluence Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.59.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $174.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc purchased 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julian Nebreda purchased 8,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock valued at $384,736. 0.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

