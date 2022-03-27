FLETA Reaches Market Cap of $40.81 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (FLETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One FLETA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0261 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLETA has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. FLETA has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and approximately $1,344.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About FLETA

FLETA is a coin. Its launch date was April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain . The official website for FLETA is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

