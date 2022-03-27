Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of BDL opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $47.85.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.64 million during the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

Flanigan's Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc owns and operates a chain of small cocktail lounges and package liquor stores. It operates through the following segments: Package Liquor Stores and Restaurants. The Package Liquor Stores segment consists of retail liquor sales and related items. The Restaurant segment provides casual, standardized dining experiences typical of casual restaurant chains.

