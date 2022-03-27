First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,722. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000.

