First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FKU traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.14. 1,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,722. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $35.47 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.