First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $24.67

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 11769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.34.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84.

Get First Trust Natural Gas ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,860,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 47,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Natural Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.