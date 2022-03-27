First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 95.4% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,535. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
