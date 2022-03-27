First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Down 95.4% in March

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,535. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 476,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 138,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,464 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,010,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

