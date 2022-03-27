First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have C$36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$39.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FM. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an equal weight rating to an underperform rating and set a C$23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals to a hold rating and set a C$42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.32.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$42.50 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$42.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.28.

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 81,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.72, for a total transaction of C$2,995,691.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at C$215,646,462. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26. Insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock worth $11,262,912 over the last quarter.

About First Quantum Minerals (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.