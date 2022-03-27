First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 892.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 89,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.
About First Midwest Bancorp (Get Rating)
First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.
