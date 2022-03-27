First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.45. First Midwest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $183.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $590,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 892.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 89,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

