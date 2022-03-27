Financial Survey: United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) & Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) and Amcon Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amcon Distributing has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A Amcon Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods 0.84% 16.92% 3.34% Amcon Distributing 0.92% 20.88% 8.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of United Natural Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of Amcon Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of United Natural Foods shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.7% of Amcon Distributing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and Amcon Distributing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $26.95 billion 0.09 $149.00 million $3.82 11.12 Amcon Distributing $1.67 billion 0.06 $15.55 million $26.99 6.41

United Natural Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Amcon Distributing. Amcon Distributing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Natural Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Amcon Distributing on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc. engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada. The Retail segment derives revenues from the sale of groceries and other products at retail locations operated by company. It offers food and non food, frozen, perishables, bulk, body care products, and supplements. The company was founded by Michael S. Funk and Norman A. Cloutier in July 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

Amcon Distributing Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMCON Distributing Co. engages in distribution of consumer products. Its products include cigarettes & tobacco products, candy & other confectionery, beverages, food service, groceries, paper products, automotive, health and beauty care products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products in the central, rocky mountain, and southern regions of the U.S. It also provides a range of programs and services to assist customers in managing their business and profitability. The Retail Health Food segment operates twenty two health food retail stores located throughout the Midwest and Florida. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

