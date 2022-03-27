Financial Contrast: Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) & Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) and Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Cocrystal Pharma has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanobiotix has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cocrystal Pharma and Nanobiotix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cocrystal Pharma 0 0 2 0 3.00 Nanobiotix 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cocrystal Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 660.14%. Given Cocrystal Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cocrystal Pharma is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

Profitability

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Nanobiotix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cocrystal Pharma N/A -19.21% -18.71% Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.2% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Nanobiotix shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Cocrystal Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cocrystal Pharma and Nanobiotix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cocrystal Pharma $2.01 million 28.71 -$9.65 million ($0.16) -3.70 Nanobiotix $2.87 million 85.00 -$38.37 million N/A N/A

Cocrystal Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nanobiotix.

Summary

Cocrystal Pharma beats Nanobiotix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Nanobiotix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues. It offers NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of functionalized crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of solid tumors, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

