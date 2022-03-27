Financial Comparison: Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) vs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK – Get Rating) and Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sono-Tek and Solid Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $14.83 million 7.17 $1.12 million $0.15 45.11 Solid Power $2.71 million 148.04 N/A N/A N/A

Sono-Tek has higher revenue and earnings than Solid Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sono-Tek and Solid Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 0 0 N/A Solid Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Solid Power has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.77%. Given Solid Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Power is more favorable than Sono-Tek.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Sono-Tek shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Sono-Tek shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and Solid Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 15.04% 11.76% 8.43% Solid Power N/A 14.07% 4.32%

Summary

Sono-Tek beats Solid Power on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek (Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Milton, New York.

About Solid Power (Get Rating)

Solid Power Inc. is a developer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells for electric vehicles and mobile power markets. Solid Power Inc., formerly known as Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation III, is based in LOUISVILLE, Colo.

