Financial Analysis: IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) & Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) and Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

64.8% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IPG Photonics and Kulicke and Soffa Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IPG Photonics 2 3 3 0 2.13 Kulicke and Soffa Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75

IPG Photonics presently has a consensus price target of $184.71, indicating a potential upside of 63.61%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus price target of $87.75, indicating a potential upside of 44.59%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Kulicke and Soffa Industries.

Profitability

This table compares IPG Photonics and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IPG Photonics 19.06% 10.10% 8.84% Kulicke and Soffa Industries 26.45% 45.90% 31.83%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IPG Photonics and Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IPG Photonics $1.46 billion 4.09 $278.42 million $5.16 21.88 Kulicke and Soffa Industries $1.52 billion 2.49 $367.16 million $7.13 8.51

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has higher revenue and earnings than IPG Photonics. Kulicke and Soffa Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kulicke and Soffa Industries beats IPG Photonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IPG Photonics Company Profile (Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products. It also services, maintains, repairs, and upgrades equipment. The company serves semiconductor device manufacturers, integrated device manufacturers, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test providers, other electronics manufacturers, industrial manufacturers, and automotive electronics suppliers primarily in the United States and the Asia/Pacific region. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.