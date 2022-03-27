Financial Advantage Inc. Makes New $141,000 Investment in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 184,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 166,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock worth $109,647,792 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF stock opened at $109.52 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $109.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.24%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

