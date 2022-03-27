Financial Advantage Inc. Invests $75,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after purchasing an additional 201,849 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $97.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $97.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

