Financial Advantage Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Financial Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Southern makes up approximately 2.6% of Financial Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $70.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.12 and a 12 month high of $70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.22.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $56,871.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,174 shares of company stock worth $3,799,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

