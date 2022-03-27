Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stake Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $46.76 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.09%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.73.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

