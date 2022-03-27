Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 625 ($8.23) price objective on the stock.

GPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price objective on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

LON GPE opened at GBX 696.50 ($9.17) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 118.05. Fidelity Special Values has a twelve month low of GBX 608 ($8.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 748 ($9.85). The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29.

