Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 276.47%.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.