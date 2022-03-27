Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Short Interest Down 53.3% in March

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 8,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,708,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,921,000 after purchasing an additional 677,196 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% during the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,843,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,440,000 after purchasing an additional 158,115 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.1% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,447,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,661,000 after purchasing an additional 712,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $222,689,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

FNF stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 1 year low of $38.61 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.