Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,800 shares, a growth of 3,457.1% from the February 28th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.5 days.
Shares of FBASF opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44.
