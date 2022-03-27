Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,041,800 shares, a growth of 3,457.1% from the February 28th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.5 days.

Shares of FBASF opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. Fibra UNO has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.44.

Fibra Uno Administración SA de CV operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development and operation of various types of real estate projects. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

