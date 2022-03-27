FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Critical Analysis

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) and Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex 20.15% 47.75% 32.82%

This table compares FGI Industries and Omega Flex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FGI Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Omega Flex $130.01 million N/A $26.19 million $2.59 47.63

Omega Flex has higher revenue and earnings than FGI Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of FGI Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Omega Flex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FGI Industries and Omega Flex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FGI Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00 Omega Flex 0 0 0 0 N/A

FGI Industries currently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 95.71%. Given FGI Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FGI Industries is more favorable than Omega Flex.

Summary

Omega Flex beats FGI Industries on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

FGI Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

Omega Flex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega Flex, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities. The company sells its products under the TracPipe, CounterStrike, AutoSnap, AutoFlare, DoubleTrac, DEF-Trac, and MediTrac brand names. It serves various markets, including construction, manufacturing, transportation, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, and other industries. The company sells its products through independent sales representatives, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and direct sales, as well as through its website. The company was formerly known as Tofle America, Inc. and changed its name to Omega Flex, Inc. in 1996. Omega Flex, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

