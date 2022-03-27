FGI Industries (FGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGI opened at $3.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.53. FGI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on FGI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on FGI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock.

FGI Industries Ltd. is a supplier of kitchen and bath products. The company’s product categories include sanitaryware, bath furniture, shower systems, customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items. FGI Industries Ltd., is based in EAST HANOVER, N.J.

