Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,250 at Berenberg Bank

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.23) to GBX 2,250 ($29.62) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FEVR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.06) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.33) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($42.13) to GBX 3,030 ($39.89) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 3,350 ($44.10) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,354.29 ($30.99).

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock opened at GBX 1,757 ($23.13) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of 45.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,989.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,330.96. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($19.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.80).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

About Fevertree Drinks (Get Rating)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.