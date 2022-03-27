Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Gap Up to $207.88

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.88, but opened at $215.27. Ferrari shares last traded at $213.12, with a volume of 257 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.50.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 323,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 3.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,386,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,970,000 after buying an additional 72,713 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 58.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 19.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,566,000 after purchasing an additional 247,105 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

